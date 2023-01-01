Botswanan pulas to Myanmar kyats today

Convert BWP to MMK at the real exchange rate

1000 bwp
155925 mmk

1.00000 BWP = 155.92500 MMK

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:13
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDZAREURSGDCADNZDGBPAUD
1 USD118.39080.92131.347451.376451.671960.804571.54571
1 ZAR0.054375210.05009680.07326760.07484450.09091290.04374850.0840482
1 EUR1.085419.961411.462521.4941.814750.87331.67772
1 SGD0.74214313.64860.6837511.021521.240830.5971061.14714

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Botswanan pulas to Myanmar kyats

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BWP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MMK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BWP to MMK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Botswanan pula

BWP to USD

BWP to ZAR

BWP to EUR

BWP to SGD

BWP to CAD

BWP to NZD

BWP to GBP

BWP to AUD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Botswanan Pula / Myanma Kyat
1 BWP155.92500 MMK
5 BWP779.62500 MMK
10 BWP1559.25000 MMK
20 BWP3118.50000 MMK
50 BWP7796.25000 MMK
100 BWP15592.50000 MMK
250 BWP38981.25000 MMK
500 BWP77962.50000 MMK
1000 BWP155925.00000 MMK
2000 BWP311850.00000 MMK
5000 BWP779625.00000 MMK
10000 BWP1559250.00000 MMK
Conversion rates Myanma Kyat / Botswanan Pula
1 MMK0.00641 BWP
5 MMK0.03207 BWP
10 MMK0.06413 BWP
20 MMK0.12827 BWP
50 MMK0.32067 BWP
100 MMK0.64133 BWP
250 MMK1.60333 BWP
500 MMK3.20667 BWP
1000 MMK6.41334 BWP
2000 MMK12.82668 BWP
5000 MMK32.06670 BWP
10000 MMK64.13340 BWP