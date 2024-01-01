50 Bhutanese ngultrums to Bangladeshi takas

50 btn
65.59 bdt

1.000 BTN = 1.312 BDT

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:41
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.06388.7631.4651.6490.9717.749
1 GBP1.17111.245103.9381.7151.9311.13620.783
1 USD0.9410.804183.5141.3781.5510.91316.699
1 INR0.0110.010.01210.0170.0190.0110.2

Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Bangladeshi Taka
1 BTN1.31182 BDT
5 BTN6.55910 BDT
10 BTN13.11820 BDT
20 BTN26.23640 BDT
50 BTN65.59100 BDT
100 BTN131.18200 BDT
250 BTN327.95500 BDT
500 BTN655.91000 BDT
1000 BTN1,311.82000 BDT
2000 BTN2,623.64000 BDT
5000 BTN6,559.10000 BDT
10000 BTN13,118.20000 BDT
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 BDT0.76230 BTN
5 BDT3.81151 BTN
10 BDT7.62301 BTN
20 BDT15.24602 BTN
50 BDT38.11505 BTN
100 BDT76.23010 BTN
250 BDT190.57525 BTN
500 BDT381.15050 BTN
1000 BDT762.30100 BTN
2000 BDT1,524.60200 BTN
5000 BDT3,811.50500 BTN
10000 BDT7,623.01000 BTN