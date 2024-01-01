1 Bhutanese ngultrum to Bangladeshi takas

Convert BTN to BDT at the real exchange rate

1 btn
1.31 bdt

1.000 BTN = 1.313 BDT

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:40
How to convert Bhutanese ngultrums to Bangladeshi takas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BTN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BDT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BTN to BDT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Bangladeshi Taka
1 BTN1.31260 BDT
5 BTN6.56300 BDT
10 BTN13.12600 BDT
20 BTN26.25200 BDT
50 BTN65.63000 BDT
100 BTN131.26000 BDT
250 BTN328.15000 BDT
500 BTN656.30000 BDT
1000 BTN1,312.60000 BDT
2000 BTN2,625.20000 BDT
5000 BTN6,563.00000 BDT
10000 BTN13,126.00000 BDT
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 BDT0.76185 BTN
5 BDT3.80923 BTN
10 BDT7.61845 BTN
20 BDT15.23690 BTN
50 BDT38.09225 BTN
100 BDT76.18450 BTN
250 BDT190.46125 BTN
500 BDT380.92250 BTN
1000 BDT761.84500 BTN
2000 BDT1,523.69000 BTN
5000 BDT3,809.22500 BTN
10000 BDT7,618.45000 BTN