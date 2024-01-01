1 thousand Bahamian dollars to Costa Rican colóns

Convert BSD to CRC at the real exchange rate

1,000 bsd
502,095 crc

1.000 BSD = 502.1 CRC

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:09
How to convert Bahamian dollars to Costa Rican colóns

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BSD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CRC in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BSD to CRC rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bahamian Dollar / Costa Rican Colón
1 BSD502.09500 CRC
5 BSD2,510.47500 CRC
10 BSD5,020.95000 CRC
20 BSD10,041.90000 CRC
50 BSD25,104.75000 CRC
100 BSD50,209.50000 CRC
250 BSD125,523.75000 CRC
500 BSD251,047.50000 CRC
1000 BSD502,095.00000 CRC
2000 BSD1,004,190.00000 CRC
5000 BSD2,510,475.00000 CRC
10000 BSD5,020,950.00000 CRC
Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Bahamian Dollar
1 CRC0.00199 BSD
5 CRC0.00996 BSD
10 CRC0.01992 BSD
20 CRC0.03983 BSD
50 CRC0.09958 BSD
100 CRC0.19917 BSD
250 CRC0.49791 BSD
500 CRC0.99583 BSD
1000 CRC1.99165 BSD
2000 CRC3.98330 BSD
5000 CRC9.95825 BSD
10000 CRC19.91650 BSD