1 thousand Brazilian reais to Gibraltar pounds

Convert BRL to GIP at the real exchange rate

1,000 brl
154.99 gip

1.000 BRL = 0.1550 GIP

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:39
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8531.06388.7391.4631.6460.97117.761
1 GBP1.17211.245103.9731.7141.9291.13820.81
1 USD0.9410.803183.4961.3771.5490.91416.711
1 INR0.0110.010.01210.0160.0190.0110.2

How to convert Brazilian reais to Gibraltar pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BRL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GIP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BRL to GIP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Gibraltar Pound
1 BRL0.15499 GIP
5 BRL0.77494 GIP
10 BRL1.54987 GIP
20 BRL3.09974 GIP
50 BRL7.74935 GIP
100 BRL15.49870 GIP
250 BRL38.74675 GIP
500 BRL77.49350 GIP
1000 BRL154.98700 GIP
2000 BRL309.97400 GIP
5000 BRL774.93500 GIP
10000 BRL1,549.87000 GIP
Conversion rates Gibraltar Pound / Brazilian Real
1 GIP6.45214 BRL
5 GIP32.26070 BRL
10 GIP64.52140 BRL
20 GIP129.04280 BRL
50 GIP322.60700 BRL
100 GIP645.21400 BRL
250 GIP1,613.03500 BRL
500 GIP3,226.07000 BRL
1000 GIP6,452.14000 BRL
2000 GIP12,904.28000 BRL
5000 GIP32,260.70000 BRL
10000 GIP64,521.40000 BRL