1 thousand Brazilian reais to Guernsey pounds

Convert BRL to GGP at the real exchange rate

1,000 brl
155.16 ggp

1.000 BRL = 0.1552 GGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:37
How to convert Brazilian reais to Guernsey pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BRL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GGP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BRL to GGP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Guernsey pound
1 BRL0.15516 GGP
5 BRL0.77581 GGP
10 BRL1.55162 GGP
20 BRL3.10324 GGP
50 BRL7.75810 GGP
100 BRL15.51620 GGP
250 BRL38.79050 GGP
500 BRL77.58100 GGP
1000 BRL155.16200 GGP
2000 BRL310.32400 GGP
5000 BRL775.81000 GGP
10000 BRL1,551.62000 GGP
Conversion rates Guernsey pound / Brazilian Real
1 GGP6.44486 BRL
5 GGP32.22430 BRL
10 GGP64.44860 BRL
20 GGP128.89720 BRL
50 GGP322.24300 BRL
100 GGP644.48600 BRL
250 GGP1,611.21500 BRL
500 GGP3,222.43000 BRL
1000 GGP6,444.86000 BRL
2000 GGP12,889.72000 BRL
5000 GGP32,224.30000 BRL
10000 GGP64,448.60000 BRL