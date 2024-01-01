10 Brunei dollars to Saint Helena pounds

Convert BND to SHP at the real exchange rate

B$1.000 BND = £0.5888 SHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:48
BND to SHP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

SHP
1 BND to SHPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.59040.5904
Low0.58060.5797
Average0.58510.5844
Change0.65%1.03%
1 BND to SHP stats

The performance of BND to SHP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.5904 and a 30 day low of 0.5806. This means the 30 day average was 0.5851. The change for BND to SHP was 0.65.

The performance of BND to SHP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.5904 and a 90 day low of 0.5797. This means the 90 day average was 0.5844. The change for BND to SHP was 1.03.

Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Saint Helena Pound
1 BND0.58882 SHP
5 BND2.94411 SHP
10 BND5.88822 SHP
20 BND11.77644 SHP
50 BND29.44110 SHP
100 BND58.88220 SHP
250 BND147.20550 SHP
500 BND294.41100 SHP
1000 BND588.82200 SHP
2000 BND1,177.64400 SHP
5000 BND2,944.11000 SHP
10000 BND5,888.22000 SHP
Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Brunei Dollar
1 SHP1.69831 BND
5 SHP8.49155 BND
10 SHP16.98310 BND
20 SHP33.96620 BND
50 SHP84.91550 BND
100 SHP169.83100 BND
250 SHP424.57750 BND
500 SHP849.15500 BND
1000 SHP1,698.31000 BND
2000 SHP3,396.62000 BND
5000 SHP8,491.55000 BND
10000 SHP16,983.10000 BND