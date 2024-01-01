10 Saint Helena pounds to Brunei dollars

Convert SHP to BND at the real exchange rate

£1.000 SHP = B$1.699 BND

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:25
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

SHP to BND conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

BND
1 SHP to BNDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.72231.7251
Low1.69391.6939
Average1.70881.7111
Change-0.57%-1.18%
View full history

1 SHP to BND stats

The performance of SHP to BND in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.7223 and a 30 day low of 1.6939. This means the 30 day average was 1.7088. The change for SHP to BND was -0.57.

The performance of SHP to BND in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.7251 and a 90 day low of 1.6939. This means the 90 day average was 1.7111. The change for SHP to BND was -1.18.

Track market ratesView SHP to BND chart

Top currencies

 USDGBPEURAUDSGDZARCADNZD
1 USD10.7910.951.5331.34318.0881.3961.703
1 GBP1.26511.2021.941.69922.8791.7662.154
1 EUR1.0530.83211.6141.41419.0411.471.793
1 AUD0.6520.5160.6210.87611.7960.9111.111

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Saint Helena pounds to Brunei dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SHP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SHP to BND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Saint Helena pounds

SHP to USD

SHP to GBP

SHP to EUR

SHP to AUD

SHP to SGD

SHP to ZAR

SHP to CAD

SHP to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Brunei Dollar
1 SHP1.69914 BND
5 SHP8.49570 BND
10 SHP16.99140 BND
20 SHP33.98280 BND
50 SHP84.95700 BND
100 SHP169.91400 BND
250 SHP424.78500 BND
500 SHP849.57000 BND
1000 SHP1,699.14000 BND
2000 SHP3,398.28000 BND
5000 SHP8,495.70000 BND
10000 SHP16,991.40000 BND
Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Saint Helena Pound
1 BND0.58853 SHP
5 BND2.94267 SHP
10 BND5.88534 SHP
20 BND11.77068 SHP
50 BND29.42670 SHP
100 BND58.85340 SHP
250 BND147.13350 SHP
500 BND294.26700 SHP
1000 BND588.53400 SHP
2000 BND1,177.06800 SHP
5000 BND2,942.67000 SHP
10000 BND5,885.34000 SHP