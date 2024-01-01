10 thousand Brunei dollars to Qatari rials

Convert BND to QAR at the real exchange rate

B$1.000 BND = QR2.723 QAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:40
BND to QAR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

QAR
1 BND to QARLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.77522.8469
Low2.70862.7086
Average2.74572.7845
Change-1.63%-2.13%
1 BND to QAR stats

The performance of BND to QAR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.7752 and a 30 day low of 2.7086. This means the 30 day average was 2.7457. The change for BND to QAR was -1.63.

The performance of BND to QAR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.8469 and a 90 day low of 2.7086. This means the 90 day average was 2.7845. The change for BND to QAR was -2.13.

Top currencies

 USDEURCADNZDZARSGDAUDGBP
1 USD10.9441.3961.69218.0591.3381.5310.788
1 EUR1.0611.481.79319.1371.4181.6220.835
1 CAD0.7160.67611.21212.9350.9591.0960.564
1 NZD0.5910.5580.825110.6760.7910.9050.466

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Brunei dollars to Qatari rials

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and QAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BND to QAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Qatari Rial
1 BND2.72345 QAR
5 BND13.61725 QAR
10 BND27.23450 QAR
20 BND54.46900 QAR
50 BND136.17250 QAR
100 BND272.34500 QAR
250 BND680.86250 QAR
500 BND1,361.72500 QAR
1000 BND2,723.45000 QAR
2000 BND5,446.90000 QAR
5000 BND13,617.25000 QAR
10000 BND27,234.50000 QAR
Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Brunei Dollar
1 QAR0.36718 BND
5 QAR1.83591 BND
10 QAR3.67181 BND
20 QAR7.34362 BND
50 QAR18.35905 BND
100 QAR36.71810 BND
250 QAR91.79525 BND
500 QAR183.59050 BND
1000 QAR367.18100 BND
2000 QAR734.36200 BND
5000 QAR1,835.90500 BND
10000 QAR3,671.81000 BND