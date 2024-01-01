1 thousand Qatari rials to Brunei dollars

Convert QAR to BND at the real exchange rate

1,000 qar
369.64 bnd

1.00000 QAR = 0.36963 BND

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:10
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDINRCADPKRGBPEURNGNAUD
1 USD183.0281.35045278.970.7947230.92881530.471.53245
1 INR0.012044110.0162653.359950.009571750.011186718.43320.018457
1 CAD0.74049461.48171206.5760.5884880.6877761133.31.13477
1 PKR0.003584610.2976230.0048408410.002848780.003329425.486150.00549324

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Qatari rials to Brunei dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select QAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current QAR to BND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Qatari rials

QAR to USD

QAR to INR

QAR to CAD

QAR to PKR

QAR to GBP

QAR to EUR

QAR to NGN

QAR to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Brunei Dollar
1 QAR0.36963 BND
5 QAR1.84817 BND
10 QAR3.69635 BND
20 QAR7.39270 BND
50 QAR18.48175 BND
100 QAR36.96350 BND
250 QAR92.40875 BND
500 QAR184.81750 BND
1000 QAR369.63500 BND
2000 QAR739.27000 BND
5000 QAR1848.17500 BND
10000 QAR3696.35000 BND
Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Qatari Rial
1 BND2.70537 QAR
5 BND13.52685 QAR
10 BND27.05370 QAR
20 BND54.10740 QAR
50 BND135.26850 QAR
100 BND270.53700 QAR
250 BND676.34250 QAR
500 BND1352.68500 QAR
1000 BND2705.37000 QAR
2000 BND5410.74000 QAR
5000 BND13526.85000 QAR
10000 BND27053.70000 QAR