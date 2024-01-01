1 thousand Brunei dollars to Sri Lankan rupees

Convert BND to LKR at the real exchange rate

B$1.000 BND = Sr217.4 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:14
BND to LKR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

LKR
1 BND to LKRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High223.0270236.3710
Low216.9320216.9320
Average220.4205226.3671
Change-2.31%-5.36%
1 BND to LKR stats

The performance of BND to LKR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 223.0270 and a 30 day low of 216.9320. This means the 30 day average was 220.4205. The change for BND to LKR was -2.31.

The performance of BND to LKR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 236.3710 and a 90 day low of 216.9320. This means the 90 day average was 226.3671. The change for BND to LKR was -5.36.

Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 BND217.35700 LKR
5 BND1,086.78500 LKR
10 BND2,173.57000 LKR
20 BND4,347.14000 LKR
50 BND10,867.85000 LKR
100 BND21,735.70000 LKR
250 BND54,339.25000 LKR
500 BND108,678.50000 LKR
1000 BND217,357.00000 LKR
2000 BND434,714.00000 LKR
5000 BND1,086,785.00000 LKR
10000 BND2,173,570.00000 LKR
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Brunei Dollar
1 LKR0.00460 BND
5 LKR0.02300 BND
10 LKR0.04601 BND
20 LKR0.09201 BND
50 LKR0.23004 BND
100 LKR0.46007 BND
250 LKR1.15018 BND
500 LKR2.30036 BND
1000 LKR4.60072 BND
2000 LKR9.20144 BND
5000 LKR23.00360 BND
10000 LKR46.00720 BND