Brunei dollar to Sri Lankan rupees exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Brunei dollar to Sri Lankan rupees is currently 217.357 today, reflecting a -0.072% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Brunei dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.584% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Brunei dollar to Sri Lankan rupees has fluctuated between a high of 218.748 on 13-11-2024 and a low of 216.561 on 18-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 13-11-2024, with a -0.288% decrease in value.