Brunei dollars to Indian rupees today
Convert BND to INR at the real exchange rate
We can't send money between these currencies
We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.
BND to INR conversion chart
1 BND = 63.06670 INR
0
Waiting on a better rate?
Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.
|1 BND to INR
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|64.0388
|65.3758
|Low
|62.8114
|62.8114
|Average
|63.4430
|64.1595
|Change
|-1.23%
|-1.56%
|View full history
1 BND to INR stats
The performance of BND to INR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 64.0388 and a 30 day low of 62.8114. This means the 30 day average was 63.4430. The change for BND to INR was -1.23.
The performance of BND to INR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 65.3758 and a 90 day low of 62.8114. This means the 90 day average was 64.1595. The change for BND to INR was -1.56.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Brunei dollars to Indian rupees
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select BND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and INR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current BND to INR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Brunei dollar
Change Converter source currency
- Australian Dollar
- Brazilian Real
- British Pound Sterling
- Bulgarian Lev
- Canadian Dollar
- Chinese Yuan RMB
- Czech Republic Koruna
- Danish Krone
- Euro
- Hong Kong Dollar
- Hungarian Forint
- Indonesian Rupiah
- Israeli New Sheqel
- Japanese Yen
- Malaysian Ringgit
- New Zealand Dollar
- Norwegian Krone
- Polish Zloty
- Romanian Leu
- Singapore Dollar
- Swedish Krona
- Swiss Franc
- Turkish Lira
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Indian Rupee
|1 BND
|63.06670 INR
|5 BND
|315.33350 INR
|10 BND
|630.66700 INR
|20 BND
|1,261.33400 INR
|50 BND
|3,153.33500 INR
|100 BND
|6,306.67000 INR
|250 BND
|15,766.67500 INR
|500 BND
|31,533.35000 INR
|1000 BND
|63,066.70000 INR
|2000 BND
|126,133.40000 INR
|5000 BND
|315,333.50000 INR
|10000 BND
|630,667.00000 INR
|Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Brunei Dollar
|1 INR
|0.01586 BND
|5 INR
|0.07928 BND
|10 INR
|0.15856 BND
|20 INR
|0.31712 BND
|50 INR
|0.79281 BND
|100 INR
|1.58562 BND
|250 INR
|3.96405 BND
|300 INR
|4.75686 BND
|500 INR
|7.92810 BND
|600 INR
|9.51372 BND
|1000 INR
|15.85620 BND
|2000 INR
|31.71240 BND
|5000 INR
|79.28100 BND
|10000 INR
|158.56200 BND
|25000 INR
|396.40500 BND
|50000 INR
|792.81000 BND
|100000 INR
|1,585.62000 BND
|1000000 INR
|15,856.20000 BND
|1000000000 INR
|15,856,200.00000 BND