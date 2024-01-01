250 Brunei dollars to Czech korunas
Convert BND to CZK at the real exchange rate
We can't send money between these currencies
We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.
BND to CZK conversion chart
1 BND = 17.83190 CZK
0
Waiting on a better rate?
Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.
|1 BND to CZK
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|17.8680
|17.8680
|Low
|17.6266
|17.1930
|Average
|17.7431
|17.5823
|Change
|0.48%
|3.56%
|View full history
1 BND to CZK stats
The performance of BND to CZK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 17.8680 and a 30 day low of 17.6266. This means the 30 day average was 17.7431. The change for BND to CZK was 0.48.
The performance of BND to CZK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 17.8680 and a 90 day low of 17.1930. This means the 90 day average was 17.5823. The change for BND to CZK was 3.56.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Brunei dollars to Czech korunas
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select BND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CZK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current BND to CZK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Brunei dollars
Change Converter source currency
- Australian Dollar
- Brazilian Real
- British Pound Sterling
- Bulgarian Lev
- Canadian Dollar
- Chinese Yuan RMB
- Danish Krone
- Euro
- Hong Kong Dollar
- Hungarian Forint
- Indian Rupee
- Indonesian Rupiah
- Israeli New Sheqel
- Japanese Yen
- Malaysian Ringgit
- New Zealand Dollar
- Norwegian Krone
- Polish Zloty
- Romanian Leu
- Singapore Dollar
- Swedish Krona
- Swiss Franc
- Turkish Lira
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Czech Republic Koruna
|1 BND
|17.83190 CZK
|5 BND
|89.15950 CZK
|10 BND
|178.31900 CZK
|20 BND
|356.63800 CZK
|50 BND
|891.59500 CZK
|100 BND
|1,783.19000 CZK
|250 BND
|4,457.97500 CZK
|500 BND
|8,915.95000 CZK
|1000 BND
|17,831.90000 CZK
|2000 BND
|35,663.80000 CZK
|5000 BND
|89,159.50000 CZK
|10000 BND
|178,319.00000 CZK