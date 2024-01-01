1 Czech koruna to Brunei dollars

Convert CZK to BND at the real exchange rate

1 czk
0.06 bnd

1.00000 CZK = 0.05704 BND

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Top currencies

 EURUSDGBPKRWPLNINRTRYCHF
1 EUR11.07770.855321436.014.34189.458933.24010.94939
1 USD0.9278510.7935881332.484.026883.009130.84360.8809
1 GBP1.169151.260111679.065.07529104.638.8661.10998
1 KRW0.0006963720.0007504780.00059557210.003022030.06229670.02314750.000661098

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Brunei Dollar
1 CZK0.05704 BND
5 CZK0.28520 BND
10 CZK0.57039 BND
20 CZK1.14079 BND
50 CZK2.85197 BND
100 CZK5.70394 BND
250 CZK14.25985 BND
500 CZK28.51970 BND
1000 CZK57.03940 BND
2000 CZK114.07880 BND
5000 CZK285.19700 BND
10000 CZK570.39400 BND
Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Czech Republic Koruna
1 BND17.53170 CZK
5 BND87.65850 CZK
10 BND175.31700 CZK
20 BND350.63400 CZK
50 BND876.58500 CZK
100 BND1753.17000 CZK
250 BND4382.92500 CZK
500 BND8765.85000 CZK
1000 BND17531.70000 CZK
2000 BND35063.40000 CZK
5000 BND87658.50000 CZK
10000 BND175317.00000 CZK