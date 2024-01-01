50 Bulgarian levs to Lebanese pounds

Convert BGN to LBP at the real exchange rate

лв1.000 BGN = ل.ل.48,460 LBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:07
BGN to LBP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

LBP
1 BGN to LBPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High50,011.200051,224.5000
Low48,191.300048,191.3000
Average49,196.930050,152.0133
Change-2.55%-5.04%
1 BGN to LBP stats

The performance of BGN to LBP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 50,011.2000 and a 30 day low of 48,191.3000. This means the 30 day average was 49,196.9300. The change for BGN to LBP was -2.55.

The performance of BGN to LBP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 51,224.5000 and a 90 day low of 48,191.3000. This means the 90 day average was 50,152.0133. The change for BGN to LBP was -5.04.

Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Lebanese Pound
1 BGN48,463.90000 LBP
5 BGN242,319.50000 LBP
10 BGN484,639.00000 LBP
20 BGN969,278.00000 LBP
50 BGN2,423,195.00000 LBP
100 BGN4,846,390.00000 LBP
250 BGN12,115,975.00000 LBP
500 BGN24,231,950.00000 LBP
1000 BGN48,463,900.00000 LBP
2000 BGN96,927,800.00000 LBP
5000 BGN242,319,500.00000 LBP
10000 BGN484,639,000.00000 LBP
Conversion rates Lebanese Pound / Bulgarian Lev
1 LBP0.00002 BGN
5 LBP0.00010 BGN
10 LBP0.00021 BGN
20 LBP0.00041 BGN
50 LBP0.00103 BGN
100 LBP0.00206 BGN
250 LBP0.00516 BGN
500 LBP0.01032 BGN
1000 LBP0.02063 BGN
2000 LBP0.04127 BGN
5000 LBP0.10317 BGN
10000 LBP0.20634 BGN