50 Bangladeshi takas to CFP francs

Convert BDT to XPF at the real exchange rate

Tk1.000 BDT = ₣0.9432 XPF

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:09
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

BDT to XPF conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

XPF
1 BDT to XPFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.94660.9466
Low0.91590.8947
Average0.92680.9119
Change2.79%4.10%
View full history

1 BDT to XPF stats

The performance of BDT to XPF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.9466 and a 30 day low of 0.9159. This means the 30 day average was 0.9268. The change for BDT to XPF was 2.79.

The performance of BDT to XPF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.9466 and a 90 day low of 0.8947. This means the 90 day average was 0.9119. The change for BDT to XPF was 4.10.

Track market ratesView BDT to XPF chart

Top currencies

 USDEURAUDPHPGBPINRCADCNY
1 USD10.9461.53758.8780.79184.4081.47.241
1 EUR1.05711.62562.2280.83689.2111.4797.653
1 AUD0.650.615138.2970.51554.9030.914.71
1 PHP0.0170.0160.02610.0131.4340.0240.123

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bangladeshi takas to CFP francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BDT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XPF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BDT to XPF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bangladeshi takas

BDT to USD

BDT to EUR

BDT to AUD

BDT to PHP

BDT to GBP

BDT to INR

BDT to CAD

BDT to CNY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / CFP Franc
1 BDT0.94318 XPF
5 BDT4.71592 XPF
10 BDT9.43183 XPF
20 BDT18.86366 XPF
50 BDT47.15915 XPF
100 BDT94.31830 XPF
250 BDT235.79575 XPF
500 BDT471.59150 XPF
1000 BDT943.18300 XPF
2000 BDT1,886.36600 XPF
5000 BDT4,715.91500 XPF
10000 BDT9,431.83000 XPF
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Bangladeshi Taka
1 XPF1.06024 BDT
5 XPF5.30120 BDT
10 XPF10.60240 BDT
20 XPF21.20480 BDT
50 XPF53.01200 BDT
100 XPF106.02400 BDT
250 XPF265.06000 BDT
500 XPF530.12000 BDT
1000 XPF1,060.24000 BDT
2000 XPF2,120.48000 BDT
5000 XPF5,301.20000 BDT
10000 XPF10,602.40000 BDT