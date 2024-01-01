20 Bangladeshi takas to Samoan talas

Convert BDT to WST at the real exchange rate

Tk1.000 BDT = WS$0.02295 WST

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:02
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

BDT to WST conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

WST
1 BDT to WSTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.02320.0232
Low0.02260.0225
Average0.02280.0227
Change0.30%0.49%
View full history

1 BDT to WST stats

The performance of BDT to WST in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0232 and a 30 day low of 0.0226. This means the 30 day average was 0.0228. The change for BDT to WST was 0.30.

The performance of BDT to WST in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0232 and a 90 day low of 0.0225. This means the 90 day average was 0.0227. The change for BDT to WST was 0.49.

Track market ratesView BDT to WST chart

Top currencies

 USDEURAUDPHPGBPINRCADCNY
1 USD10.9461.53758.8740.79284.4181.47.24
1 EUR1.05711.62562.2240.83789.2211.4797.652
1 AUD0.6510.616138.3010.51554.9180.9114.71
1 PHP0.0170.0160.02610.0131.4340.0240.123

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bangladeshi takas to Samoan talas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BDT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and WST in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BDT to WST rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bangladeshi takas

BDT to USD

BDT to EUR

BDT to AUD

BDT to PHP

BDT to GBP

BDT to INR

BDT to CAD

BDT to CNY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Samoan Tala
1 BDT0.02295 WST
5 BDT0.11474 WST
10 BDT0.22947 WST
20 BDT0.45895 WST
50 BDT1.14737 WST
100 BDT2.29474 WST
250 BDT5.73685 WST
500 BDT11.47370 WST
1000 BDT22.94740 WST
2000 BDT45.89480 WST
5000 BDT114.73700 WST
10000 BDT229.47400 WST
Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Bangladeshi Taka
1 WST43.57790 BDT
5 WST217.88950 BDT
10 WST435.77900 BDT
20 WST871.55800 BDT
50 WST2,178.89500 BDT
100 WST4,357.79000 BDT
250 WST10,894.47500 BDT
500 WST21,788.95000 BDT
1000 WST43,577.90000 BDT
2000 WST87,155.80000 BDT
5000 WST217,889.50000 BDT
10000 WST435,779.00000 BDT