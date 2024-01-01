1 thousand Bangladeshi takas to Vietnamese dongs

Convert BDT to VND at the real exchange rate

Tk1.000 BDT = ₫212.5 VND

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:59
BDT to VND conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

VND
1 BDT to VNDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High212.6220212.6220
Low210.6460205.5920
Average212.0069208.9265
Change0.90%1.54%
1 BDT to VND stats

The performance of BDT to VND in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 212.6220 and a 30 day low of 210.6460. This means the 30 day average was 212.0069. The change for BDT to VND was 0.90.

The performance of BDT to VND in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 212.6220 and a 90 day low of 205.5920. This means the 90 day average was 208.9265. The change for BDT to VND was 1.54.

Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Vietnamese Dong
1 BDT212.54600 VND
5 BDT1,062.73000 VND
10 BDT2,125.46000 VND
20 BDT4,250.92000 VND
50 BDT10,627.30000 VND
100 BDT21,254.60000 VND
250 BDT53,136.50000 VND
500 BDT106,273.00000 VND
1000 BDT212,546.00000 VND
2000 BDT425,092.00000 VND
5000 BDT1,062,730.00000 VND
10000 BDT2,125,460.00000 VND
Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Bangladeshi Taka
1000 VND4.70487 BDT
2000 VND9.40974 BDT
5000 VND23.52435 BDT
10000 VND47.04870 BDT
20000 VND94.09740 BDT
50000 VND235.24350 BDT
100000 VND470.48700 BDT
200000 VND940.97400 BDT
500000 VND2,352.43500 BDT
1000000 VND4,704.87000 BDT
2000000 VND9,409.74000 BDT
5000000 VND23,524.35000 BDT