Bangladeshi taka to Vietnamese dongs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bangladeshi taka to Vietnamese dongs is currently 212.546 today, reflecting a 0.034% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bangladeshi taka has remained relatively stable, with a 0.239% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bangladeshi taka to Vietnamese dongs has fluctuated between a high of 212.608 on 19-11-2024 and a low of 211.470 on 14-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 19-11-2024, with a -0.417% decrease in value.