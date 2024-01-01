250 Bangladeshi takas to Salvadoran colóns

Convert BDT to SVC at the real exchange rate

Tk1.000 BDT = ₡0.07322 SVC

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:35
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

BDT to SVC conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

SVC
1 BDT to SVCLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.07320.0735
Low0.07320.0732
Average0.07320.0733
Change-0.03%-0.31%
View full history

1 BDT to SVC stats

The performance of BDT to SVC in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0732 and a 30 day low of 0.0732. This means the 30 day average was 0.0732. The change for BDT to SVC was -0.03.

The performance of BDT to SVC in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0735 and a 90 day low of 0.0732. This means the 90 day average was 0.0733. The change for BDT to SVC was -0.31.

Track market ratesView BDT to SVC chart

Top currencies

 USDEURAUDPHPGBPINRCADCNY
1 USD10.9451.53658.8510.79184.4181.3997.24
1 EUR1.05911.62662.3030.83789.3691.4817.664
1 AUD0.6510.615138.3150.51554.960.9114.713
1 PHP0.0170.0160.02610.0131.4340.0240.123

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bangladeshi takas to Salvadoran colóns

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BDT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SVC in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BDT to SVC rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bangladeshi takas

BDT to USD

BDT to EUR

BDT to AUD

BDT to PHP

BDT to GBP

BDT to INR

BDT to CAD

BDT to CNY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Salvadoran Colón
1 BDT0.07322 SVC
5 BDT0.36609 SVC
10 BDT0.73218 SVC
20 BDT1.46436 SVC
50 BDT3.66090 SVC
100 BDT7.32181 SVC
250 BDT18.30452 SVC
500 BDT36.60905 SVC
1000 BDT73.21810 SVC
2000 BDT146.43620 SVC
5000 BDT366.09050 SVC
10000 BDT732.18100 SVC
Conversion rates Salvadoran Colón / Bangladeshi Taka
1 SVC13.65780 BDT
5 SVC68.28900 BDT
10 SVC136.57800 BDT
20 SVC273.15600 BDT
50 SVC682.89000 BDT
100 SVC1,365.78000 BDT
250 SVC3,414.45000 BDT
500 SVC6,828.90000 BDT
1000 SVC13,657.80000 BDT
2000 SVC27,315.60000 BDT
5000 SVC68,289.00000 BDT
10000 SVC136,578.00000 BDT