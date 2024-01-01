5,000 Bangladeshi takas to Romanian leus

Convert BDT to RON at the real exchange rate

Tk1.000 BDT = L0.03931 RON

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:17
BDT to RON conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

RON
1 BDT to RONLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.03950.0395
Low0.03810.0372
Average0.03870.0380
Change2.67%5.01%
1 BDT to RON stats

The performance of BDT to RON in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0395 and a 30 day low of 0.0381. This means the 30 day average was 0.0387. The change for BDT to RON was 2.67.

The performance of BDT to RON in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0395 and a 90 day low of 0.0372. This means the 90 day average was 0.0380. The change for BDT to RON was 5.01.

Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Romanian Leu
1 BDT0.03931 RON
5 BDT0.19655 RON
10 BDT0.39310 RON
20 BDT0.78620 RON
50 BDT1.96551 RON
100 BDT3.93102 RON
250 BDT9.82755 RON
500 BDT19.65510 RON
1000 BDT39.31020 RON
2000 BDT78.62040 RON
5000 BDT196.55100 RON
10000 BDT393.10200 RON
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Bangladeshi Taka
1 RON25.43870 BDT
5 RON127.19350 BDT
10 RON254.38700 BDT
20 RON508.77400 BDT
50 RON1,271.93500 BDT
100 RON2,543.87000 BDT
250 RON6,359.67500 BDT
500 RON12,719.35000 BDT
1000 RON25,438.70000 BDT
2000 RON50,877.40000 BDT
5000 RON127,193.50000 BDT
10000 RON254,387.00000 BDT