Bangladeshi taka to Romanian leus exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bangladeshi taka to Romanian leus is currently 0.039 today, reflecting a -0.176% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bangladeshi taka has remained relatively stable, with a 0.351% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bangladeshi taka to Romanian leus has fluctuated between a high of 0.040 on 14-11-2024 and a low of 0.039 on 13-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 13-11-2024, with a 0.458% increase in value.