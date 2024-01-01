20 Bangladeshi takas to Peruvian nuevo soles

Convert BDT to PEN at the real exchange rate

Tk1.000 BDT = S/.0.03178 PEN

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:05
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

BDT to PEN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

PEN
1 BDT to PENLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.03190.0320
Low0.03140.0310
Average0.03160.0315
Change1.09%1.13%
View full history

1 BDT to PEN stats

The performance of BDT to PEN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0319 and a 30 day low of 0.0314. This means the 30 day average was 0.0316. The change for BDT to PEN was 1.09.

The performance of BDT to PEN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0320 and a 90 day low of 0.0310. This means the 90 day average was 0.0315. The change for BDT to PEN was 1.13.

Track market ratesView BDT to PEN chart

Top currencies

 USDEURAUDPHPGBPINRCADCNY
1 USD10.9461.53958.8890.79284.4221.4017.24
1 EUR1.05711.62762.2660.83789.2631.4817.655
1 AUD0.650.615138.2750.51554.870.914.705
1 PHP0.0170.0160.02610.0131.4340.0240.123

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bangladeshi takas to Peruvian nuevo soles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BDT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PEN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BDT to PEN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bangladeshi takas

BDT to USD

BDT to EUR

BDT to AUD

BDT to PHP

BDT to GBP

BDT to INR

BDT to CAD

BDT to CNY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 BDT0.03178 PEN
5 BDT0.15891 PEN
10 BDT0.31782 PEN
20 BDT0.63563 PEN
50 BDT1.58908 PEN
100 BDT3.17816 PEN
250 BDT7.94540 PEN
500 BDT15.89080 PEN
1000 BDT31.78160 PEN
2000 BDT63.56320 PEN
5000 BDT158.90800 PEN
10000 BDT317.81600 PEN
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Bangladeshi Taka
1 PEN31.46470 BDT
5 PEN157.32350 BDT
10 PEN314.64700 BDT
20 PEN629.29400 BDT
50 PEN1,573.23500 BDT
100 PEN3,146.47000 BDT
250 PEN7,866.17500 BDT
500 PEN15,732.35000 BDT
1000 PEN31,464.70000 BDT
2000 PEN62,929.40000 BDT
5000 PEN157,323.50000 BDT
10000 PEN314,647.00000 BDT