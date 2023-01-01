1 thousand Argentine pesos to Mexican pesos

Convert ARS to MXN at the real exchange rate

1000 ars
50.34 mxn

1.00000 ARS = 0.05035 MXN

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:5 UTC
Track the exchange rate
A cheaper way to shop online internationally

ARS to MXN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 ARS → 0 MXN
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86611.049587.30491.435191.648080.963518.4943
1GBP1.154611.2117100.7981.6571.90281.1124621.3526
1USD0.952850.825287183.18711.36751.570350.9180517.622
1INR0.01145410.009920850.012021110.01643880.01887730.0110360.211836

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Argentine pesos to Mexican pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ARS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MXN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ARS to MXN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Argentine pesos

ARS to USD

ARS to AUD

ARS to CAD

ARS to EUR

ARS to NAD

ARS to SGD

ARS to ZAR

ARS to GBP

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Mexican Peso
1 ARS0.05035 MXN
5 ARS0.25172 MXN
10 ARS0.50345 MXN
20 ARS1.00690 MXN
50 ARS2.51725 MXN
100 ARS5.03450 MXN
250 ARS12.58625 MXN
500 ARS25.17250 MXN
1000 ARS50.34500 MXN
2000 ARS100.69000 MXN
5000 ARS251.72500 MXN
10000 ARS503.45000 MXN
Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Argentine Peso
1 MXN19.86300 ARS
5 MXN99.31500 ARS
10 MXN198.63000 ARS
20 MXN397.26000 ARS
50 MXN993.15000 ARS
100 MXN1986.30000 ARS
250 MXN4965.75000 ARS
500 MXN9931.50000 ARS
1000 MXN19863.00000 ARS
2000 MXN39726.00000 ARS
5000 MXN99315.00000 ARS
10000 MXN198630.00000 ARS