250 Argentine pesos to Sri Lankan rupees

Convert ARS to LKR at the real exchange rate

250 ars
231.55 lkr

1.00000 ARS = 0.92621 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:1 UTC
Track the exchange rate
A cheaper way to shop online internationally

ARS to LKR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 ARS → 0 LKR
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86661.049587.30491.433931.647830.962518.5357
1GBP1.1539311.21105100.7441.654661.901481.1106621.389
1USD0.952850.82573183.18711.36631.570110.916717.6615
1INR0.01145410.009926180.012021110.01642440.01887440.01101970.212311

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Argentine pesos to Sri Lankan rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ARS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ARS to LKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Argentine pesos

ARS to USD

ARS to AUD

ARS to CAD

ARS to EUR

ARS to NAD

ARS to SGD

ARS to ZAR

ARS to GBP

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 ARS0.92621 LKR
5 ARS4.63107 LKR
10 ARS9.26214 LKR
20 ARS18.52428 LKR
50 ARS46.31070 LKR
100 ARS92.62140 LKR
250 ARS231.55350 LKR
500 ARS463.10700 LKR
1000 ARS926.21400 LKR
2000 ARS1852.42800 LKR
5000 ARS4631.07000 LKR
10000 ARS9262.14000 LKR
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Argentine Peso
1 LKR1.07966 ARS
5 LKR5.39830 ARS
10 LKR10.79660 ARS
20 LKR21.59320 ARS
50 LKR53.98300 ARS
100 LKR107.96600 ARS
250 LKR269.91500 ARS
500 LKR539.83000 ARS
1000 LKR1079.66000 ARS
2000 LKR2159.32000 ARS
5000 LKR5398.30000 ARS
10000 LKR10796.60000 ARS