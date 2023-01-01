500 Argentine pesos to Bangladeshi takas

Convert ARS to BDT at the real exchange rate

500 ars
157.49 bdt

1.00000 ARS = 0.31498 BDT

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:6 UTC
ARS to BDT conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 ARS → 0 BDT
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Bangladeshi Taka
1 ARS0.31498 BDT
5 ARS1.57489 BDT
10 ARS3.14978 BDT
20 ARS6.29956 BDT
50 ARS15.74890 BDT
100 ARS31.49780 BDT
250 ARS78.74450 BDT
500 ARS157.48900 BDT
1000 ARS314.97800 BDT
2000 ARS629.95600 BDT
5000 ARS1574.89000 BDT
10000 ARS3149.78000 BDT
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Argentine Peso
1 BDT3.17483 ARS
5 BDT15.87415 ARS
10 BDT31.74830 ARS
20 BDT63.49660 ARS
50 BDT158.74150 ARS
100 BDT317.48300 ARS
250 BDT793.70750 ARS
500 BDT1587.41500 ARS
1000 BDT3174.83000 ARS
2000 BDT6349.66000 ARS
5000 BDT15874.15000 ARS
10000 BDT31748.30000 ARS