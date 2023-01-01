20 Angolan kwanzas to Kazakhstani tenges

Convert AOA to KZT at the real exchange rate

20 aoa
11.43 kzt

1.00000 AOA = 0.57169 KZT

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:6 UTC
Track the exchange rate
A cheaper way to shop online internationally

AOA to KZT conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 AOA → 0 KZT
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86561.0493587.29241.434251.647330.9635518.4452
1GBP1.1552711.21225100.8441.65691.903061.1131621.3086
1USD0.952950.824912183.18711.36681.569860.918217.5777
1INR0.01145580.009916350.012021110.01643040.01887140.01103780.211303

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Angolan kwanzas to Kazakhstani tenges

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AOA in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KZT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AOA to KZT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Angolan kwanzas

AOA to USD

AOA to EUR

AOA to CAD

AOA to AUD

AOA to SGD

AOA to ZAR

AOA to INR

AOA to GBP

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 AOA0.57169 KZT
5 AOA2.85845 KZT
10 AOA5.71689 KZT
20 AOA11.43378 KZT
50 AOA28.58445 KZT
100 AOA57.16890 KZT
250 AOA142.92225 KZT
500 AOA285.84450 KZT
1000 AOA571.68900 KZT
2000 AOA1143.37800 KZT
5000 AOA2858.44500 KZT
10000 AOA5716.89000 KZT
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Angolan Kwanza
1 KZT1.74920 AOA
5 KZT8.74600 AOA
10 KZT17.49200 AOA
20 KZT34.98400 AOA
50 KZT87.46000 AOA
100 KZT174.92000 AOA
250 KZT437.30000 AOA
500 KZT874.60000 AOA
1000 KZT1749.20000 AOA
2000 KZT3498.40000 AOA
5000 KZT8746.00000 AOA
10000 KZT17492.00000 AOA