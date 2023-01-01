5 Angolan kwanzas to Kenyan shillings

Convert AOA to KES at the real exchange rate

5 aoa
1 kes

1.00000 AOA = 0.17763 KES

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:3 UTC
Track the exchange rate
Spend abroad without hidden fees

AOA to KES conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 AOA → 0 KES
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86571.049787.32151.434991.647230.963618.4426
1GBP1.1551311.21255100.8691.657621.902791.1130921.3038
1USD0.952650.824708183.18711.367051.569240.91817.5694
1INR0.01145190.00991390.012021110.01643340.0188640.01103540.211203

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Angolan kwanzas to Kenyan shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AOA in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KES in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AOA to KES rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Angolan kwanzas

AOA to USD

AOA to EUR

AOA to CAD

AOA to AUD

AOA to SGD

AOA to ZAR

AOA to INR

AOA to GBP

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / Kenyan Shilling
1 AOA0.17763 KES
5 AOA0.88816 KES
10 AOA1.77631 KES
20 AOA3.55262 KES
50 AOA8.88155 KES
100 AOA17.76310 KES
250 AOA44.40775 KES
500 AOA88.81550 KES
1000 AOA177.63100 KES
2000 AOA355.26200 KES
5000 AOA888.15500 KES
10000 AOA1776.31000 KES
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Angolan Kwanza
1 KES5.62964 AOA
5 KES28.14820 AOA
10 KES56.29640 AOA
20 KES112.59280 AOA
50 KES281.48200 AOA
100 KES562.96400 AOA
250 KES1407.41000 AOA
500 KES2814.82000 AOA
1000 KES5629.64000 AOA
2000 KES11259.28000 AOA
5000 KES28148.20000 AOA
10000 KES56296.40000 AOA