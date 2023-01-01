1 Angolan kwanza to Hungarian forints

Convert AOA to HUF at the real exchange rate

1 aoa
0 huf

1.00000 AOA = 0.44224 HUF

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:49 UTC
Track the exchange rate
50+ currencies in one account

AOA to HUF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 AOA → 0 HUF
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.865851.050287.36311.435311.646730.9639518.4181
1GBP1.1549311.21295100.9021.657741.901921.113321.2724
1USD0.95220.824436183.18711.36671.568010.9178517.5377
1INR0.01144650.009910630.012021110.01642920.01884920.01103360.210822

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Angolan kwanzas to Hungarian forints

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AOA in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HUF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AOA to HUF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Angolan kwanza

AOA to USD

AOA to EUR

AOA to CAD

AOA to AUD

AOA to SGD

AOA to ZAR

AOA to INR

AOA to GBP

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / Hungarian Forint
1 AOA0.44224 HUF
5 AOA2.21118 HUF
10 AOA4.42236 HUF
20 AOA8.84472 HUF
50 AOA22.11180 HUF
100 AOA44.22360 HUF
250 AOA110.55900 HUF
500 AOA221.11800 HUF
1000 AOA442.23600 HUF
2000 AOA884.47200 HUF
5000 AOA2211.18000 HUF
10000 AOA4422.36000 HUF
Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Angolan Kwanza
2000 HUF4522.46000 AOA
5000 HUF11306.15000 AOA
10000 HUF22612.30000 AOA
15000 HUF33918.45000 AOA
20000 HUF45224.60000 AOA
30000 HUF67836.90000 AOA
40000 HUF90449.20000 AOA
50000 HUF113061.50000 AOA
60000 HUF135673.80000 AOA
100000 HUF226123.00000 AOA
150000 HUF339184.50000 AOA
200000 HUF452246.00000 AOA