15,000 Hungarian forints to Angolan kwanzas

Convert HUF to AOA at the real exchange rate

Ft1.000 HUF = Kz2.369 AOA

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:08
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

HUF to AOA conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

AOA
1 HUF to AOALast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.47842.7054
Low2.36872.3687
Average2.42682.5374
Change-4.25%-7.66%
View full history

1 HUF to AOA stats

The performance of HUF to AOA in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.4784 and a 30 day low of 2.3687. This means the 30 day average was 2.4268. The change for HUF to AOA was -4.25.

The performance of HUF to AOA in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.7054 and a 90 day low of 2.3687. This means the 90 day average was 2.5374. The change for HUF to AOA was -7.66.

Track market ratesView HUF to AOA chart

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPCADSGDZARINRAUD
1 USD10.9480.7891.3981.34318.13884.3861.538
1 EUR1.05510.8331.4751.41719.13489.0231.623
1 GBP1.2671.20111.7711.70122.976106.8961.948
1 CAD0.7150.6780.56410.9612.9760.3431.1

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Hungarian forints to Angolan kwanzas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HUF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AOA in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HUF to AOA rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Hungarian forints

HUF to USD

HUF to EUR

HUF to GBP

HUF to CAD

HUF to SGD

HUF to ZAR

HUF to INR

HUF to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Angolan Kwanza
2000 HUF4,737.30000 AOA
5000 HUF11,843.25000 AOA
10000 HUF23,686.50000 AOA
15000 HUF35,529.75000 AOA
20000 HUF47,373.00000 AOA
30000 HUF71,059.50000 AOA
40000 HUF94,746.00000 AOA
50000 HUF118,432.50000 AOA
60000 HUF142,119.00000 AOA
100000 HUF236,865.00000 AOA
150000 HUF355,297.50000 AOA
200000 HUF473,730.00000 AOA
Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / Hungarian Forint
1 AOA0.42218 HUF
5 AOA2.11091 HUF
10 AOA4.22181 HUF
20 AOA8.44362 HUF
50 AOA21.10905 HUF
100 AOA42.21810 HUF
250 AOA105.54525 HUF
500 AOA211.09050 HUF
1000 AOA422.18100 HUF
2000 AOA844.36200 HUF
5000 AOA2,110.90500 HUF
10000 AOA4,221.81000 HUF