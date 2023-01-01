1 thousand Armenian drams to Thai bahts

Convert AMD to THB at the real exchange rate

1000 amd
94.62 thb

1.00000 AMD = 0.09462 THB

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:15 UTC
AMD to THB conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 AMD → 0 THB
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Thai Baht
1 AMD0.09462 THB
5 AMD0.47311 THB
10 AMD0.94622 THB
20 AMD1.89244 THB
50 AMD4.73111 THB
100 AMD9.46221 THB
250 AMD23.65553 THB
500 AMD47.31105 THB
1000 AMD94.62210 THB
2000 AMD189.24420 THB
5000 AMD473.11050 THB
10000 AMD946.22100 THB
Conversion rates Thai Baht / Armenian Dram
1 THB10.56840 AMD
5 THB52.84200 AMD
10 THB105.68400 AMD
20 THB211.36800 AMD
50 THB528.42000 AMD
100 THB1056.84000 AMD
250 THB2642.10000 AMD
500 THB5284.20000 AMD
1000 THB10568.40000 AMD
2000 THB21136.80000 AMD
5000 THB52842.00000 AMD
10000 THB105684.00000 AMD