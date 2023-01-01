1 Armenian dram to Thai bahts

Convert AMD to THB at the real exchange rate

1 amd
0.09 thb

1.00000 AMD = 0.09463 THB

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:14 UTC
A cheaper way to shop online internationally

AMD to THB conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 AMD → 0 THB
Mid market rate

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Armenian drams to Thai bahts

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and THB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AMD to THB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Thai Baht
1 AMD0.09463 THB
5 AMD0.47313 THB
10 AMD0.94627 THB
20 AMD1.89254 THB
50 AMD4.73135 THB
100 AMD9.46269 THB
250 AMD23.65673 THB
500 AMD47.31345 THB
1000 AMD94.62690 THB
2000 AMD189.25380 THB
5000 AMD473.13450 THB
10000 AMD946.26900 THB
Conversion rates Thai Baht / Armenian Dram
1 THB10.56780 AMD
5 THB52.83900 AMD
10 THB105.67800 AMD
20 THB211.35600 AMD
50 THB528.39000 AMD
100 THB1056.78000 AMD
250 THB2641.95000 AMD
500 THB5283.90000 AMD
1000 THB10567.80000 AMD
2000 THB21135.60000 AMD
5000 THB52839.00000 AMD
10000 THB105678.00000 AMD