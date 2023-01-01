20 Armenian drams to Moldovan leus

Convert AMD to MDL at the real exchange rate

20 amd
0.93 mdl

1.00000 AMD = 0.04671 MDL

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:24 UTC
AMD to MDL conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 AMD → 0 MDL
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Moldovan Leu
1 AMD0.04671 MDL
5 AMD0.23355 MDL
10 AMD0.46709 MDL
20 AMD0.93418 MDL
50 AMD2.33545 MDL
100 AMD4.67090 MDL
250 AMD11.67725 MDL
500 AMD23.35450 MDL
1000 AMD46.70900 MDL
2000 AMD93.41800 MDL
5000 AMD233.54500 MDL
10000 AMD467.09000 MDL
Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / Armenian Dram
1 MDL21.40910 AMD
5 MDL107.04550 AMD
10 MDL214.09100 AMD
20 MDL428.18200 AMD
50 MDL1070.45500 AMD
100 MDL2140.91000 AMD
250 MDL5352.27500 AMD
500 MDL10704.55000 AMD
1000 MDL21409.10000 AMD
2000 MDL42818.20000 AMD
5000 MDL107045.50000 AMD
10000 MDL214091.00000 AMD