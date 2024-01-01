10 thousand Moldovan leus to Armenian drams

Convert MDL to AMD at the real exchange rate

L1.000 MDL = ֏21.36 AMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:48
MDL to AMD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

AMD
1 MDL to AMDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High21.817122.4167
Low21.364321.3643
Average21.636022.0233
Change-2.08%-4.32%
1 MDL to AMD stats

The performance of MDL to AMD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 21.8171 and a 30 day low of 21.3643. This means the 30 day average was 21.6360. The change for MDL to AMD was -2.08.

The performance of MDL to AMD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 22.4167 and a 90 day low of 21.3643. This means the 90 day average was 22.0233. The change for MDL to AMD was -4.32.

Top currencies

 USDGBPZARCADAUDINRNZDSGD
1 USD10.7918.1091.3981.53784.3631.7021.343
1 GBP1.265122.9111.7681.944106.7322.1531.699
1 ZAR0.0550.04410.0770.0854.6590.0940.074
1 CAD0.7150.56612.95711.160.3611.2180.961

Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / Armenian Dram
1 MDL21.36440 AMD
5 MDL106.82200 AMD
10 MDL213.64400 AMD
20 MDL427.28800 AMD
50 MDL1,068.22000 AMD
100 MDL2,136.44000 AMD
250 MDL5,341.10000 AMD
500 MDL10,682.20000 AMD
1000 MDL21,364.40000 AMD
2000 MDL42,728.80000 AMD
5000 MDL106,822.00000 AMD
10000 MDL213,644.00000 AMD
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Moldovan Leu
1 AMD0.04681 MDL
5 AMD0.23403 MDL
10 AMD0.46807 MDL
20 AMD0.93614 MDL
50 AMD2.34035 MDL
100 AMD4.68069 MDL
250 AMD11.70173 MDL
500 AMD23.40345 MDL
1000 AMD46.80690 MDL
2000 AMD93.61380 MDL
5000 AMD234.03450 MDL
10000 AMD468.06900 MDL