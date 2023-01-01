5 Armenian drams to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks

5 amd
0.02 bam

1.00000 AMD = 0.00476 BAM

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:59 UTC
AMD to BAM conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 AMD → 0 BAM
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark
1 AMD0.00476 BAM
5 AMD0.02382 BAM
10 AMD0.04764 BAM
20 AMD0.09529 BAM
50 AMD0.23822 BAM
100 AMD0.47644 BAM
250 AMD1.19110 BAM
500 AMD2.38220 BAM
1000 AMD4.76439 BAM
2000 AMD9.52878 BAM
5000 AMD23.82195 BAM
10000 AMD47.64390 BAM
Conversion rates Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark / Armenian Dram
1 BAM209.89000 AMD
5 BAM1049.45000 AMD
10 BAM2098.90000 AMD
20 BAM4197.80000 AMD
50 BAM10494.50000 AMD
100 BAM20989.00000 AMD
250 BAM52472.50000 AMD
500 BAM104945.00000 AMD
1000 BAM209890.00000 AMD
2000 BAM419780.00000 AMD
5000 BAM1049450.00000 AMD
10000 BAM2098900.00000 AMD