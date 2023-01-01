10 Albanian leks to CFP francs

Convert ALL to XPF at the real exchange rate

10 all
11 xpf

1.00000 ALL = 1.12217 XPF

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:46 UTC
ALL to XPF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 ALL → 0 XPF
Mid market rate

Compare exchange rates

Conversion rates Albanian Lek / CFP Franc
1 ALL1.12217 XPF
5 ALL5.61085 XPF
10 ALL11.22170 XPF
20 ALL22.44340 XPF
50 ALL56.10850 XPF
100 ALL112.21700 XPF
250 ALL280.54250 XPF
500 ALL561.08500 XPF
1000 ALL1122.17000 XPF
2000 ALL2244.34000 XPF
5000 ALL5610.85000 XPF
10000 ALL11221.70000 XPF
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Albanian Lek
1 XPF0.89113 ALL
5 XPF4.45566 ALL
10 XPF8.91132 ALL
20 XPF17.82264 ALL
50 XPF44.55660 ALL
100 XPF89.11320 ALL
250 XPF222.78300 ALL
500 XPF445.56600 ALL
1000 XPF891.13200 ALL
2000 XPF1782.26400 ALL
5000 XPF4455.66000 ALL
10000 XPF8911.32000 ALL