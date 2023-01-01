50 Albanian leks to Kuwaiti dinars

Convert ALL to KWD at the real exchange rate

50 all
0.153 kwd

1.00000 ALL = 0.00306 KWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:5 UTC
ALL to KWD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 ALL → 0 KWD
Mid market rate

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.866651.053987.66591.43421.647230.962118.3918
1GBP1.1538711.21605101.1541.654861.900671.1101421.2215
1USD0.948850.822335183.18241.360851.562990.912917.4512
1INR0.01140690.009885920.012021810.01635980.01878990.01097470.209794

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Albanian leks to Kuwaiti dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ALL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KWD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ALL to KWD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Albanian Lek / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 ALL0.00306 KWD
5 ALL0.01528 KWD
10 ALL0.03056 KWD
20 ALL0.06113 KWD
50 ALL0.15282 KWD
100 ALL0.30563 KWD
250 ALL0.76409 KWD
500 ALL1.52817 KWD
1000 ALL3.05634 KWD
2000 ALL6.11268 KWD
5000 ALL15.28170 KWD
10000 ALL30.56340 KWD
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Albanian Lek
1 KWD327.18800 ALL
5 KWD1635.94000 ALL
10 KWD3271.88000 ALL
20 KWD6543.76000 ALL
50 KWD16359.40000 ALL
100 KWD32718.80000 ALL
250 KWD81797.00000 ALL
500 KWD163594.00000 ALL
1000 KWD327188.00000 ALL
2000 KWD654376.00000 ALL
5000 KWD1635940.00000 ALL
10000 KWD3271880.00000 ALL