10 Albanian leks to Indian rupees

Convert ALL to INR

10 all
8.23 inr

1.00000 ALL = 0.82272 INR

Mid-market exchange rate at 9:53 UTC
ALL to INR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 ALL → 0 INR
Mid market rate

How to convert Albanian leks to Indian rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ALL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and INR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ALL to INR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Albanian Lek / Indian Rupee
1 ALL0.82272 INR
5 ALL4.11360 INR
10 ALL8.22720 INR
20 ALL16.45440 INR
50 ALL41.13600 INR
100 ALL82.27200 INR
250 ALL205.68000 INR
500 ALL411.36000 INR
1000 ALL822.72000 INR
2000 ALL1645.44000 INR
5000 ALL4113.60000 INR
10000 ALL8227.20000 INR
Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Albanian Lek
1 INR1.21548 ALL
5 INR6.07740 ALL
10 INR12.15480 ALL
20 INR24.30960 ALL
50 INR60.77400 ALL
100 INR121.54800 ALL
250 INR303.87000 ALL
500 INR607.74000 ALL
1000 INR1215.48000 ALL
2000 INR2430.96000 ALL
5000 INR6077.40000 ALL
10000 INR12154.80000 ALL