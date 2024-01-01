10 Albanian leks to Indian rupees

Convert ALL to INR at the real exchange rate

10 all
8.95 inr

Lek1.000 ALL = ₹0.8952 INR

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:23
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPCADPHPMKDAUDINR
1 USD10.930650.7845291.3744558.678157.35721.5109283.5606
1 EUR1.074510.8430151.4768563.049661.63031.6234889.7859
1 GBP1.274651.1862211.7519474.79473.11041.92589106.511
1 CAD0.7275640.6771180.570795142.692141.7311.0992960.7957

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Albanian leks to Indian rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ALL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and INR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ALL to INR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Albanian leks

ALL to USD

ALL to EUR

ALL to GBP

ALL to CAD

ALL to PHP

ALL to MKD

ALL to AUD

ALL to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Albanian Lek / Indian Rupee
1 ALL0.89523 INR
5 ALL4.47616 INR
10 ALL8.95233 INR
20 ALL17.90466 INR
50 ALL44.76165 INR
100 ALL89.52330 INR
250 ALL223.80825 INR
500 ALL447.61650 INR
1000 ALL895.23300 INR
2000 ALL1790.46600 INR
5000 ALL4476.16500 INR
10000 ALL8952.33000 INR
Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Albanian Lek
1 INR1.11703 ALL
5 INR5.58515 ALL
10 INR11.17030 ALL
20 INR22.34060 ALL
50 INR55.85150 ALL
100 INR111.70300 ALL
250 INR279.25750 ALL
300 INR335.10900 ALL
500 INR558.51500 ALL
600 INR670.21800 ALL
1000 INR1117.03000 ALL
2000 INR2234.06000 ALL
5000 INR5585.15000 ALL
10000 INR11170.30000 ALL
25000 INR27925.75000 ALL
50000 INR55851.50000 ALL
100000 INR111703.00000 ALL
1000000 INR1117030.00000 ALL
1000000000 INR1117030000.00000 ALL