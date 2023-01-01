1 Albanian lek to Hong Kong dollars

1 all
0.08 hkd

1.00000 ALL = 0.07771 HKD

Mid-market exchange rate at 9:47 UTC
ALL to HKD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 ALL → 0 HKD
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Albanian Lek / Hong Kong Dollar
1 ALL0.07771 HKD
5 ALL0.38855 HKD
10 ALL0.77710 HKD
20 ALL1.55420 HKD
50 ALL3.88551 HKD
100 ALL7.77101 HKD
250 ALL19.42753 HKD
500 ALL38.85505 HKD
1000 ALL77.71010 HKD
2000 ALL155.42020 HKD
5000 ALL388.55050 HKD
10000 ALL777.10100 HKD
Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Albanian Lek
100 HKD1286.83000 ALL
200 HKD2573.66000 ALL
300 HKD3860.49000 ALL
500 HKD6434.15000 ALL
1000 HKD12868.30000 ALL
2000 HKD25736.60000 ALL
2500 HKD32170.75000 ALL
3000 HKD38604.90000 ALL
4000 HKD51473.20000 ALL
5000 HKD64341.50000 ALL
10000 HKD128683.00000 ALL
20000 HKD257366.00000 ALL