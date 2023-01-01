100 United Arab Emirates dirhams to Uzbekistan soms

Convert AED to UZS at the real exchange rate

100 aed
332156 uzs

1.00000 AED = 3321.56000 UZS

Mid-market exchange rate at 9:4 UTC
Track the exchange rate
50+ currencies in one account

AED to UZS conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 AED → 0 UZS
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86651.055587.80591.435161.648060.962618.4169
1GBP1.1540711.2181101.3321.656251.901941.1109121.254
1USD0.94740.820951183.18891.35971.56140.91217.4485
1INR0.01138880.009868510.012020810.01634470.01876940.0109630.209746

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert United Arab Emirates dirhams to Uzbekistan soms

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AED in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UZS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AED to UZS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for United Arab Emirates dirhams

AED to USD

AED to INR

AED to PKR

AED to EUR

AED to GBP

AED to PHP

AED to CAD

AED to MXN

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Uzbekistan Som
1 AED3321.56000 UZS
5 AED16607.80000 UZS
10 AED33215.60000 UZS
20 AED66431.20000 UZS
50 AED166078.00000 UZS
100 AED332156.00000 UZS
250 AED830390.00000 UZS
500 AED1660780.00000 UZS
1000 AED3321560.00000 UZS
2000 AED6643120.00000 UZS
5000 AED16607800.00000 UZS
10000 AED33215600.00000 UZS
Conversion rates Uzbekistan Som / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 UZS0.00030 AED
5 UZS0.00151 AED
10 UZS0.00301 AED
20 UZS0.00602 AED
50 UZS0.01505 AED
100 UZS0.03011 AED
250 UZS0.07527 AED
500 UZS0.15053 AED
1000 UZS0.30106 AED
2000 UZS0.60213 AED
5000 UZS1.50532 AED
10000 UZS3.01063 AED