5 United Arab Emirates dirhams to Lesotho lotis
Convert AED to LSL at the real exchange rate
Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert United Arab Emirates dirhams to Lesotho lotis
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select AED in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LSL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current AED to LSL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for United Arab Emirates dirhams
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
|Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Lesotho Loti
|1 AED
|5.16300 LSL
|5 AED
|25.81500 LSL
|10 AED
|51.63000 LSL
|20 AED
|103.26000 LSL
|50 AED
|258.15000 LSL
|100 AED
|516.30000 LSL
|250 AED
|1290.75000 LSL
|500 AED
|2581.50000 LSL
|1000 AED
|5163.00000 LSL
|2000 AED
|10326.00000 LSL
|5000 AED
|25815.00000 LSL
|10000 AED
|51630.00000 LSL