5 United Arab Emirates dirhams to Lesotho lotis

Convert AED to LSL at the real exchange rate

5 aed
25.27 lsl

د.إ1.000 AED = L5.054 LSL

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:53
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDINRPKREURGBPPHPCADMXN
1 USD183.557278.60.9310.78558.7031.37518.58
1 INR0.01213.3340.0110.0090.7030.0160.222
1 PKR0.0040.310.0030.0030.2110.0050.067
1 EUR1.07489.753299.25810.84363.0561.47719.958

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert United Arab Emirates dirhams to Lesotho lotis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AED in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LSL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AED to LSL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for United Arab Emirates dirhams

AED to USD

AED to INR

AED to PKR

AED to EUR

AED to GBP

AED to PHP

AED to CAD

AED to MXN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Lesotho Loti
1 AED5,05408 LSL
5 AED25,27040 LSL
10 AED50,54080 LSL
20 AED101,08160 LSL
50 AED252,70400 LSL
100 AED505,40800 LSL
250 AED1.263,52000 LSL
500 AED2.527,04000 LSL
1000 AED5.054,08000 LSL
2000 AED10.108,16000 LSL
5000 AED25.270,40000 LSL
10000 AED50.540,80000 LSL
Conversion rates Lesotho Loti / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 LSL0,19786 AED
5 LSL0,98930 AED
10 LSL1,97860 AED
20 LSL3,95720 AED
50 LSL9,89300 AED
100 LSL19,78600 AED
250 LSL49,46500 AED
500 LSL98,93000 AED
1000 LSL197,86000 AED
2000 LSL395,72000 AED
5000 LSL989,30000 AED
10000 LSL1.978,60000 AED