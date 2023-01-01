50 United Arab Emirates dirhams to Kuwaiti dinars
Convert AED to KWD at the real exchange rate
Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert United Arab Emirates dirhams to Kuwaiti dinars
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select AED in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KWD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current AED to KWD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for United Arab Emirates dirhams
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
|Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / United Arab Emirates Dirham
|1 KWD
|11.88060 AED
|5 KWD
|59.40300 AED
|10 KWD
|118.80600 AED
|20 KWD
|237.61200 AED
|50 KWD
|594.03000 AED
|100 KWD
|1188.06000 AED
|250 KWD
|2970.15000 AED
|500 KWD
|5940.30000 AED
|1000 KWD
|11880.60000 AED
|2000 KWD
|23761.20000 AED
|5000 KWD
|59403.00000 AED
|10000 KWD
|118806.00000 AED