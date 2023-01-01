5 United Arab Emirates dirhams to Kuwaiti dinars

Convert AED to KWD at the real exchange rate

5 aed
0.421 kwd

1.00000 AED = 0.08417 KWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 5:57 UTC
AED to KWD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 AED → 0 KWD
Mid market rate

Compare exchange rates

Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 AED0.08417 KWD
5 AED0.42087 KWD
10 AED0.84173 KWD
20 AED1.68347 KWD
50 AED4.20866 KWD
100 AED8.41733 KWD
250 AED21.04333 KWD
500 AED42.08665 KWD
1000 AED84.17330 KWD
2000 AED168.34660 KWD
5000 AED420.86650 KWD
10000 AED841.73300 KWD
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 KWD11.88030 AED
5 KWD59.40150 AED
10 KWD118.80300 AED
20 KWD237.60600 AED
50 KWD594.01500 AED
100 KWD1188.03000 AED
250 KWD2970.07500 AED
500 KWD5940.15000 AED
1000 KWD11880.30000 AED
2000 KWD23760.60000 AED
5000 KWD59401.50000 AED
10000 KWD118803.00000 AED