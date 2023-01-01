1 United Arab Emirates dirham to Ethiopian birrs
Convert AED to ETB at the real exchange rate
Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert United Arab Emirates dirhams to Ethiopian birrs
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select AED in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ETB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current AED to ETB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for United Arab Emirates dirham
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
|Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Ethiopian Birr
|1 AED
|15.17060 ETB
|5 AED
|75.85300 ETB
|10 AED
|151.70600 ETB
|20 AED
|303.41200 ETB
|50 AED
|758.53000 ETB
|100 AED
|1517.06000 ETB
|250 AED
|3792.65000 ETB
|500 AED
|7585.30000 ETB
|1000 AED
|15170.60000 ETB
|2000 AED
|30341.20000 ETB
|5000 AED
|75853.00000 ETB
|10000 AED
|151706.00000 ETB