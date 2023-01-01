500 United Arab Emirates dirhams to Bhutanese ngultrums
Convert AED to BTN at the real exchange rate
Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert United Arab Emirates dirhams to Bhutanese ngultrums
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select AED in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BTN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current AED to BTN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
|Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Bhutanese Ngultrum
|1 AED
|22.60660 BTN
|5 AED
|113.03300 BTN
|10 AED
|226.06600 BTN
|20 AED
|452.13200 BTN
|50 AED
|1130.33000 BTN
|100 AED
|2260.66000 BTN
|250 AED
|5651.65000 BTN
|500 AED
|11303.30000 BTN
|1000 AED
|22606.60000 BTN
|2000 AED
|45213.20000 BTN
|5000 AED
|113033.00000 BTN
|10000 AED
|226066.00000 BTN