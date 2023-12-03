50 Turkish liras to Chilean pesos

Convert TRY to CLP at the real exchange rate

50 try
1486 clp

1.00000 TRY = 29.71580 CLP

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85651.088490.62561.469011.630440.94618.7063
1 GBP1.1675411.271105.831.715471.903981.104521.8447
1 USD0.918750.786782183.2651.34971.498020.869317.187
1 INR0.01103440.009449130.012009810.01620970.01799090.01044020.206413

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Turkish liras to Chilean pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TRY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CLP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TRY to CLP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Turkish liras

TRY to USD

TRY to EUR

TRY to GBP

TRY to PKR

TRY to INR

TRY to CAD

TRY to AED

TRY to EGP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Chilean Peso
1 TRY29.71580 CLP
5 TRY148.57900 CLP
10 TRY297.15800 CLP
20 TRY594.31600 CLP
50 TRY1485.79000 CLP
100 TRY2971.58000 CLP
250 TRY7428.95000 CLP
500 TRY14857.90000 CLP
1000 TRY29715.80000 CLP
2000 TRY59431.60000 CLP
5000 TRY148579.00000 CLP
10000 TRY297158.00000 CLP
Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Turkish Lira
1 CLP0.03365 TRY
5 CLP0.16826 TRY
10 CLP0.33652 TRY
20 CLP0.67304 TRY
50 CLP1.68261 TRY
100 CLP3.36522 TRY
250 CLP8.41305 TRY
500 CLP16.82610 TRY
1000 CLP33.65220 TRY
2000 CLP67.30440 TRY
5000 CLP168.26100 TRY
10000 CLP336.52200 TRY