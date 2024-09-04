Saint Helena pound to Uruguayan pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Saint Helena pound to Uruguayan pesos is currently 52.896 today, reflecting a -0.089% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Saint Helena pound has remained relatively stable, with a -0.863% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Saint Helena pound to Uruguayan pesos has fluctuated between a high of 53.376 on 28-08-2024 and a low of 52.795 on 03-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a 0.542% increase in value.